In '''August 2022''' it was reported that police were preparing criminal charges against prominent rights advocate [[Siphosami Malunga]] and his two business partners in an escalation of a fight over Esidakeni Farm in [[Matabeleland North]]. Esidakeni Farm Wrangle: Police Preparing Criminal Charges Against Owners – Report [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/08/12/esidakeni-farm-wrangle-police-preparing-criminal-charges-against-owners-report/]

'''Malunga''' had set aside the land for landless villagers in [[Umguza]]. [[Obert Mpofu]] (former Minister of Home Affairs) and his wife Sikhanyisiwe, occupied 145 hectares of the contested 550 hectares of the farm and put guards at the gate.

'''Malunga''' had set aside the land for landless villagers in [[Umguza]]. [[Obert Mpofu]] and his wife Sikhanyisiwe, occupied 145 hectares of the contested 550 hectares of the farm and put guards at the gate.

'''Esidakeni Farm''' (formerly Kershelmar Farm, of Kershelmar Dairys) was purchased in '''2017''' by [[Siphosami Malunga]] (Director of Initiative for Southern Africa), [[Zephaniah Dhlamini]] (scientist and university lecturer ), and [[Charles Moyo]] (businessman). The state then acquired the farm in '''2020''' via a Notice of Acquisition General Notice 3042 that appeared in a government gazette.

'''Esidakeni Farm''' (formerly Kershelmar Farm, of Kershelmar Dairys) was purchased in '''2017''' by [[Siphosami Malunga]] (Director of Initiative for Southern Africa), [[Zephaniah Dhlamini]] (scientist and university lecturer ), and [[Charles Moyo]] (businessman). The state then acquired the farm in '''2020''' via a Notice of Acquisition General Notice 3042 that appeared in a government gazette.

Esidakeni Farm (formerly Kershelmar Farm, of Kershelmar Dairys) was purchased in 2017 by Siphosami Malunga (Director of Initiative for Southern Africa), Zephaniah Dhlamini (scientist and university lecturer ), and Charles Moyo (businessman). The state then acquired the farm in 2020 via a Notice of Acquisition General Notice 3042 that appeared in a government gazette.

Malunga had set aside the land for landless villagers in Umguza. Obert Mpofu (former Minister of Home Affairs) and his wife Sikhanyisiwe, occupied 145 hectares of the contested 550 hectares of the farm and put guards at the gate.

Location

Kershelmar Farm Umguza, Matabeleland North Province.

Address: 112 A Josiah Tongogara St, Nyamandhlovu,

Telephone: 08 7396

Cell:

Email:

Web: :

[1]

History

Other information

Further Reading

In August 2022 it was reported that police were preparing criminal charges against prominent rights advocate Siphosami Malunga and his two business partners in an escalation of a fight over Esidakeni Farm in Matabeleland North. Esidakeni Farm Wrangle: Police Preparing Criminal Charges Against Owners – Report [1]