Difference between revisions of "Esigodini"

'''Esigodini''' is a village, administrative centre for Umzingwane District and is located in [[Matabeleland South Province]].The village is 43 Km away from [[Bulawayo]].
==Background==
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Districts in Zimbabwe]]
Esigodini is a village, administrative centre for Umzingwane District and is located in Matabeleland South Province.The village is 43 Km away from Bulawayo.
Background
The village was known as Essexvale and changed to Esigodini in 1982.