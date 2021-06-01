Difference between revisions of "Esigodini"
The village was known as Essexvale and changed to '''Esigodini''' in '''1982'''.
See [[Mzingwane High School]]. <br/>
See [[Sacred Heart High School]]. <br/>
Esigodini is a village, administrative centre for Umzingwane District and is located in Matabeleland South Province.The village is 43 Km away from Bulawayo.
Background
The village was known as Essexvale and changed to Esigodini in 1982.
See Mawabeni Secondary School.
See Mzingwane High School.
See Sacred Heart High School.