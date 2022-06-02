Difference between revisions of "Esigodini"

'''Esigodini''' is a village, administrative centre for [[ Mzingwane| Umzingwane District]] and is located in [[Matabeleland South Province]].The village is 43 Km away from [[Bulawayo]].

'''Esigodini''' is a village, administrative centre for [[Umzingwane District]] and is located in [[Matabeleland South Province]].The village is 43 Km away from [[Bulawayo]].

Background

The village was known as Essexvale and changed to Esigodini in 1982.

