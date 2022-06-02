Difference between revisions of "Esigodini"
Latest revision as of 15:01, 2 June 2022
Esigodini is a village, administrative centre for Umzingwane District and is located in Matabeleland South Province.The village is 43 Km away from Bulawayo.
Background
The village was known as Essexvale and changed to Esigodini in 1982.
See Mawabeni Secondary School.
See Mzingwane High School.
See Sacred Heart High School.