On '''10 October 2022''', Ten people died and at least five others were treated for smoke inhalation at a farm in Esigodini, while trying to put out a raging veld fire. <ref name="10 Farm Workers Die While Fighting Veld Fire In Esigodini"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/10/10-farm-workers-die-while-fighting-veld-fire-in-esigodini/ 10 Farm Workers Die While Fighting Veld Fire In Esigodini], Pindula, Published: 10 October 2022, Retrieved: 11 October 2022''</ref>

'''Esigodini''' is a village, administrative centre for [[Mzingwane|Umzingwane District]] and is located in [[Matabeleland South Province]].The village is 43 Km away from [[Bulawayo]].

Background

The village was known as Essexvale and changed to Esigodini in 1982.

See Mawabeni Secondary School.

See Mzingwane High School.

See Sacred Heart High School.



Further Reading

