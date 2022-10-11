Pindula

'''Esigodini''' is a village, administrative centre for [[Mzingwane|Umzingwane District]] and is located in [[Matabeleland South Province]].The village is 43 Km away from [[Bulawayo]].
 
  
 
==Background==
See [[Mzingwane High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Sacred Heart High School]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
On '''10 October 2022''', Ten people died and at least five others were treated for smoke inhalation at a farm in Esigodini, while trying to put out a raging veld fire. <ref name="10 Farm Workers Die While Fighting Veld Fire In Esigodini"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/10/10-farm-workers-die-while-fighting-veld-fire-in-esigodini/  10 Farm Workers Die While Fighting Veld Fire In Esigodini], Pindula, Published: 10 October 2022, Retrieved: 11 October 2022''</ref>
==References==
 
<references/>
[[Category:Districts in Zimbabwe]]
  
 
[[Category:Districts in Zimbabwe]]
[[Category:Places]]

Esigodini is a village, administrative centre for Umzingwane District and is located in Matabeleland South Province.The village is 43 Km away from Bulawayo.

Background

The village was known as Essexvale and changed to Esigodini in 1982.

See Mawabeni Secondary School.
See Mzingwane High School.
See Sacred Heart High School.

Further Reading

On 10 October 2022, Ten people died and at least five others were treated for smoke inhalation at a farm in Esigodini, while trying to put out a raging veld fire. [1]


References

  1. 10 Farm Workers Die While Fighting Veld Fire In Esigodini, Pindula, Published: 10 October 2022, Retrieved: 11 October 2022
