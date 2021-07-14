Difference between revisions of "Esnath Chirumiko"
Esnath Chirumiko is the mother of Zimdancehall musician Winky D and Layaan Soulja who is also a Zimdancehall musician and producer.
Background
Husband
Esnath Chirumiko's husband Peter Chirumiko died in 1989.[1]
Children
Esnath and her husband Peter Chirumiko had six children– five boys and a girl. Her children are:
- Winky D
- Layaan Soulja[1]
Grandchildren
- Taenda (Winky D's child)[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 ‘I’VE produced 80 percent of Winky’s hits’ – LAYAAN, H-Metro, Published: April 11, 2018, Retrieved: July 14, 2021