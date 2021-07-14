Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Esnath Chirumiko"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Esnath Chirumiko''' is the mother of Zimdancehall musician Winky D and Layaan Soulja who is also a Zimdancehall musician and producer. ==Background== ===Husba...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 16:27, 14 July 2021

Esnath Chirumiko is the mother of Zimdancehall musician Winky D and Layaan Soulja who is also a Zimdancehall musician and producer.

Background

Husband

Esnath Chirumiko's husband Peter Chirumiko died in 1989.[1]

Children

Esnath and her husband Peter Chirumiko had six children– five boys and a girl. Her children are:

  • Winky D
  • Layaan Soulja[1]

Grandchildren

  • Taenda (Winky D's child)[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 ‘I’VE produced 80 percent of Winky’s hits’ – LAYAAN, H-Metro, Published: April 11, 2018, Retrieved: July 14, 2021


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Esnath_Chirumiko&oldid=108098"