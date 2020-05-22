Difference between revisions of "Esther Kamhera"

In July 2018, Esther Kamhera was elected to Ward 12 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1550 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Makoni RDC with 1550 votes, beating Muyaradzi Jichichi of Zanu-PF with 1272 votes, Timothy Tandi, independent with 639 votes, Tendayi Ingrid Chekera of ZAPU with 139 votes, Gilbert Mutare of CODE with 137 votes and Tonderai Muchenjeri, independwnt with 39 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]