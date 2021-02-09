Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Esther Massundah"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Esther Massundah''' was the public affairs manager and spokesperson for the National Blood Services of Zimbabwe. She died on 9 February 2021 from Covid-19 related compl...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 09:57, 9 February 2021

Esther Massundah was the public affairs manager and spokesperson for the National Blood Services of Zimbabwe. She died on 9 February 2021 from Covid-19 related complications. Her death was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations.

Death

Esther Massundah died from Covid-19 related complications on 9 February 2021. The Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations confirmed her death.[1]

References

  1. Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, JUST IN: NBSZ public affairs manager dies, The Chronicle, Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 9, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Esther_Massundah&oldid=98999"