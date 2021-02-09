Difference between revisions of "Esther Massundah"
Esther Massundah was the public affairs manager and spokesperson for the National Blood Services of Zimbabwe. She died on 9 February 2021 from Covid-19 related complications.
Esther Massundah was the public affairs manager and spokesperson for the National Blood Services of Zimbabwe. She died on 9 February 2021 from Covid-19 related complications. Her death was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations.
Death
Esther Massundah died from Covid-19 related complications on 9 February 2021. The Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations confirmed her death.[1]
References
- ↑ Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, JUST IN: NBSZ public affairs manager dies, The Chronicle, Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 9, 2021