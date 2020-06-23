Difference between revisions of "Esther Vongai Zimudzi"

Esther Vongai Zimudzi

Esther Vongai Zimudzi is a young Zimbabwean who is part of the Zimbabwe youthquack - a significant cultural , political and social change movement that is arising as a result of actions or influence of young people. She contested the Ward 22 Hatfield area as an independent candidate during the 2018 harmonised elections.

Background

She attended Roosevelt Girls High for secondary education. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from the Midlands State University. She holds a leadership certificate from Sallys Women Institute and from Women hackathon accredited by Africa Leadership Academy.

Career

Political

Esther is a Revolutionary Freedom Fighter (RFF) serving as the Deputy Secretary for information and publicity. She has shattered glass ceilings by being the first 20 year old to be running for office in 2018 as ward 22 (Hatfield) Councillor. This however can be accredited to her role from 2014-15 as a Junior Councillor in Harare when she was enrolled at Roosevelt Girls High School.[1]

Experience

Vongai has worked for International companies including Huawei were she was a sales promoter before moving to Samsung were she served as Getsam Regional Sales Manager. She is part of the founders of Hear Me Out Foundation which has become a subsidiary of a prominent International organization and she is currently establishing her business~ 24 Carat.

Senior Sales Promoter - Samsung Electronics (Harare) (Jul 2016 – May 2020)

All the things related to acquiring sales for Samsung products in Zimbabwe,Sales analysis,market research and marketing

Sales Promoter - Huawei Technologies (Jan 2016 – Jul 2016)

Sales Consultant - Mollihood Investment (May 2015 – Nov 2015)

Volunteer Experience

Councillor - Harare Junior Council (Jan 2014 – Dec 2015)

Economic Empowerment

Academic Tutor - Harare Children's Home Inspire Tutor (Jan 2017 – Present)

Civil Rights and Social Action - help children at Harare Children's home living with dyslexia with home work and revision of school work

Arrest

Vongai was arrested on 19 June 2020 during a protest against the om-going public hearings for Constitutional Amendment No. 2 Bill. Allegations were that on 19 June 2020 around 3pm Vongai and Namatai Kwekweza went to New Government Complex (now Mgandane Dlodlo Building), corner Central Avenue and Fourth Street (now Simon Muzenda Street) in Harare, intending to hand over a petition to Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in which they expressed their disagreement with the Constitution Amendment No. 2 Bill public hearings held nationawide.[2] She was released on ZWL$3,000 bail on 22 June 2020.









References