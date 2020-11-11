Difference between revisions of "Esther Zinyowera"

In July 2018, Esther Zinyowera was elected to Ward 29 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 815 votes.

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Chegutu RDC with 815 votes, beating Chamunorwa Chikove, independent with 261 votes, Hebert Jeranyama of MDC-Alliance with 87 votes, Giveus Humbasha of PRC with 23 votes and Tonderayi Mhuriro of NPF with 10 votes. [1]

