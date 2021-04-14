Difference between revisions of "Eswell Chopamba"

In July 2018, Eswell Chopamba was elected to Ward 3 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1880 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mazowe RDC with 1880 votes, beating Tarisayi Musonza of MDC Alliance with 324 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]