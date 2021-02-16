Difference between revisions of "Eternity Charamba"
(Created page with "'''Eternity Charamba''' is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single ''Tonamata''. ==Background== Eternity is the daughter of Olivia Charamba...")
Eternity Charamba is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single Tonamata.
Background
Eternity is the daughter of Olivia Charamba and Charles Charamba who are also gospel musicians. Her sister Shalom Charamba is also a gospel musician. Both Shalom and Eternity are backed by Fishers of Men.
Career
In 2020 she released her debut single Tonamata.[1]
