Eternity Charamba is a Zimbabwean gospel musician. In 2020 she released her debut single Tonamata.

Background

Eternity is the daughter of Olivia Charamba and Charles Charamba who are also gospel musicians. Her sister Shalom Charamba is also a gospel musician. Both Shalom and Eternity are backed by Fishers of Men.

Career

In 2020 she released her debut single Tonamata.[1]

Videos

Eternity Charamba - Tonamata Jesu

References