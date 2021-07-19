

Ethanim Perfect Munamato Guti formerly Ethanim Nyajeka is the daughter of ZAOGA FIF founder Ezekiel Guti and his wife Eunor.

Background

Ethanim Guti is also known as Ethanim Nyajeka. Nyajeka is the surname of her former husband Lindsay.

Siblings

Ethanim Guti has six siblings. Her siblings are:





Children

Ethanim Guti has two children from her marriage with Lindsay Nyajeka.

It is alleged that on February 6 2019, Ethanim successfully applied for a court order which granted her custody of their two children and only gave her former husband access on weekends.[2][3]

Alleged Extramarital Affair

Her former husband Lindsay Nyajeka accused Ethanim of having an extramarital affair with Gilbert Chadyemhunga, a pastor in ZAOGA FIF.

Ethanim Guti's former husband appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of pointing a firearm at his wife and threatening to shoot her. In December 2017, Nyajeka accused Ethanim of an extramarital affair and when she tried to explain that nothing was going on, Nyajeka charged towards her and took a gun from a drawer, cocked it before pointing it towards her.

It is alleged Ethanim messed her pants, but Nyajeka fired two shots into the ceiling before storming out of the house, threatening to commit suicide, and drove away.

On October 17 2018, Nyajeka allegedly assaulted his ex-wife.[4]

The matter failed to see the light of day as the State by March 2019 had not summoned Nyajeka to answer to the charges as the matter was removed from remand in 2018 on the grounds that the docket had been taken to the National Prosecuting Authority for management.[2]