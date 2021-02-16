Difference between revisions of "Ethanol"
Latest revision as of 18:48, 16 February 2021
If you want Ethanol in blended fuel, see Biofuels Policy of Zimbabwe (BPZ)
The Ethanol Cartel is mentioned on p24 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe as part of Case Study 2, The Fuel Cartels.