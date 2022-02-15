Difference between revisions of "Ethel Toungana"
In July 2018, Ethel Toungana was elected to Ward 17 Chipinge RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1889 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on hers age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Chipinge RDC with 1889 votes, beating Muzoze Bothwell Dube of Zanu PF with 1572 votes, Constance Semwayo of PRC with 151 votes, and Simba Chayengeni of NCA with 130 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
