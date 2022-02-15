In July 2018, Ethel Toungana was elected to Ward 17 Chipinge RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1889 votes.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Chipinge RDC with 1889 votes, beating Muzoze Bothwell Dube of Zanu PF with 1572 votes, Constance Semwayo of PRC with 151 votes, and Simba Chayengeni of NCA with 130 votes. [1]

Ethel Toungana