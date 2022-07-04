Eton Tapedzamaya Bvuma is a Zimbabwean medical practitioner specialising in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He normally visits Zimbabwe every second month to do free ops.

Background and Education

Eton Tapedzamaya Bvuma was born on the 2nd of November 1965 in Zvishavane, Midlands Province. He is divorced and has two children, George and Varaidzo. He finished his Secondary school level at Chaplin High School, Gweru, Zimbabwe in 1984 before proceeding to the University of Zimbabwe for his tertiary education studies from 1985 to 1989. He did other studies: University of Pretoria where he studied Mmed (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) from July 1995 to June 1999; College of Medicine of South Africa - Fellowship O&G -October 1989; Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery -July 2012 - World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons (WALS); Diploma in Gynaecological Endoscopy (Kiel School of Gynaecological Endoscopy) 2018; Bachelor in Endoscopy (the European Academy of Gynaecological Surgery) 2018; Minimal Invasive Gynaecological Surgeon (the European Academy of Gynaecological Surgery) 2018; and Certificate in Clinical Neuropelveology (International School of Neuropelveology) 2019.





Career

Eton Tapedzamaya Bvuma is a distinguished Life Member of the World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons Morningside Mediclinic Department- Gynaecology, Johannesburg, South Africa.[1]

Gallery

Videos

https://www.pindula.co.zw/images/f/f5/ETON_BVUMA_Vid.mp4









References