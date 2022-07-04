−

Eton Tapedzamaya Bvuma was born on the 2nd of November 1965 in [[Zvishavane]], [[Midlands Province]]. He is divorced and has two children, George and Varaidzo. He finished his Secondary school level at [[Chaplin High School]], [[Gweru]], [[Zimbabwe]] in 1984 before proceeding to the [[University of Zimbabwe]] for his tertiary education studies from 1985 to 1989. He did other studies: University of Pretoria where he studied Mmed (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) from July 1995 to June 1999; College of Medicine of South Africa - Fellowship O&G -October 1989; Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery -July 2012 - World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons (WALS); Diploma in Gynaecological Endoscopy (Kiel School of Gynaecological Endoscopy) 2018; Bachelor in Endoscopy (the European Academy of Gynaecological Surgery) 2018; Minimal Invasive Gynaecological Surgeon (the European Academy of Gynaecological Surgery) 2018; and Certificate in Clinical Neuropelveology (International School of Neuropelveology) 2019.

