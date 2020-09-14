Eugene Ramirez Mapondera is a Zimbabwean comic book writer and artist. Eugene currently resides in Harare where he works remotely as a freelance artist for international projects. His talents can be seen in storyboards for American and European short films, animations and television commercials. He also does commissioned work for comic book character designs.

Comics Career

He started his career as a freelance storyboard artist under advertising agencies such as Upton Fulton And McCann in 2007 and creating 3D visualisation for Barkers Ogilvy in 2010.

He is currently a key member of the specialist agency Sigma Digital Studio. He has created comic bok characters such as “The Dark Mind” , “Nhepfenyuro Man” and “ Umzingeli The Bounty Huntress”.

Eugene is also a graphic designer and 3D artist.

Since 2007 he has worked with advertising agencies and production houses in Harare such as Upton Futlon And McCann, Barker McCormac, Ogilvy, Saint Productions, NTmedia and Open Edge Publishing

In 2012 he was an invited artist at the Global Academy open day in which he demonstrated how to use zbrush to prospective students.Eugene also became the first Zimbabwean comic book artist to work on a serialized comic book title.He was the penciller, inker and colorist for Hotshots the comic book under Gemazo magazine which was featured as the first serialized comic book by the zimbojam.com . He worked on Hotshots for its first 5 issues.

In April of 2013 Eugene took up the post of Character design lecturer at the Global academy, an animation school in Harare.

Eugene Is also a content producer for Sigma Digital Studio as well as the creative director for Sigma Digital Studio the art house where he works with Farai Mzondo, a music producer and socialite. Eugene is also an instructor on the newly created website zbrushcenter which talks about digital sculpting and character design.

Eugene Ramirez Mapondera has been associated with other Zimbabwean artists such as Nqobizitha Mlilo, Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni, Solomon Maramba, Tafadzwa Tarumbwa, Mhle Nzima, and Rufaro Rutherford Dhliwayo.

ComExposed - Comic Book Convention

In April 2015 Mapondera organized and hosted Zimbabwe’s First Comic Book Convention through the organisation Comexposed which he co-founded with Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni. During the event which was held on the 25 of April 2015, Eugene’s comic book Title Umzingeli “The African Bounty Huntress” was released in a comic book anthology entitled ComicUp. The annual convention was held in 2016 as well.











