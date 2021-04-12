Difference between revisions of "Eugenia Memory Chipfiwa"

In July 2018, Eugenia Memory Chipfiwa was elected to Ward 2 Harare Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 6747 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Harare Municipality with 6747 votes, beating Tawanda Denford Bondamakara of Zanu PF with 3857 votes, Tawona Mtungwazi, independent with 536 votes, Nokhutula Katsande of MDC-T with 390 votes, Stella Arab of BZA with 365 votes, and Adrian Kudakwashe Magombedze, independent with 255 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

