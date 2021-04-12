Difference between revisions of "Eugenia Memory Chipfiwa"
Latest revision as of 13:24, 12 April 2021
In July 2018, Eugenia Memory Chipfiwa was elected to Ward 2 Harare Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 6747 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Harare Municipality with 6747 votes, beating Tawanda Denford Bondamakara of Zanu PF with 3857 votes, Tawona Mtungwazi, independent with 536 votes, Nokhutula Katsande of MDC-T with 390 votes, Stella Arab of BZA with 365 votes, and Adrian Kudakwashe Magombedze, independent with 255 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020