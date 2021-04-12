Difference between revisions of "Eugenia Memory Chipfiwa"

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

In July 2018, Eugenia Memory Chipfiwa was elected to Ward 2 Harare Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 6747 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Harare Municipality with 6747 votes, beating Tawanda Denford Bondamakara of Zanu PF with 3857 votes, Tawona Mtungwazi, independent with 536 votes, Nokhutula Katsande of MDC-T with 390 votes, Stella Arab of BZA with 365 votes, and Adrian Kudakwashe Magombedze, independent with 255 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

