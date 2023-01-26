Difference between revisions of "Eunice Sandi-Moyo"

On Thursday ''' 23 March 2017 ''' , ''' Eunice Sandi-Moyo ''' revealed that she was not concerned about the allegations which were being leveled against her. Speaking at a press conference and on social media site Twitter, Sandi-Moyo said that she was not going to comment on the demonstration against her as it was not her project. She stressed that her focus was on development and urged the owners of the project to comment. Eunice Sandi-Moyo also confirmed that she had joined Twitter and verified her account.

On the 22nd of March 2017, Members of the [[Zanu-PF]] [[Women's League]] were reported to have congregated at the Party’s offices along Simon V. Muzenda Street (4th Street). The main reason was reportedly a demonstration against the then Secretary for Finance [[Sarah Mahoka]] and Eunice Moyo. The two were alleged to have undermined the authority and source for donations without permission of the then First Lady [[Grace Mugabe]]..<ref name="Herald1">[http://www.herald.co.zw/developing-sandi-moyo-mahoka-on-the-ropes/ UPDATED: Daggers out for Sandi-Moyo, Mahoka •accused of insulting First Lady, VP •Calls for pair’s immediate ouster], ''The Herald, '', Published: March 22, 2017: Retrieved:23 March 2017</ref>. Demonstrators accused Mahoka and Sandi-Moyo of the following:

Sixty seats were allocated to women in '''2013'''. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Eunice Nomthandazo Sandi-Moyo is a Zimbabwean politician, liberation war veteran and a former Member of Zanu-PF political party. She is the former Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province[1] Moyo is the former deputy chairperson of the Zanu-PF Women's League[2].

Background

Sandi-Moyo was born on the 8th of November 1946 in Bulilima Mangwe. She is married and has four children ( three girls and one boy)[3].

Education

Primary: Standard six, De Glae Primary Sch South Africa

Secondary: Joint Matriculation Board, Certificate Barkley Rd High School, Kimberly R.S.A.

Tertiary: Primary Teachers High ED, Certificate Industrial Relations Certificate, Certificate in Secretariat and Administration Public, Bachelor’s Degree Agricultural Economics

Other Training: She trained in Judia on Entrepreneurship Development, she also trained in Canada Entrepreneurship program for Development. She holds a Primary teacher's High Certificate: Gore Browne teachers Training College Kimberly R.S.A.

Industrial Relation Certificate: Germany G.D.R. School of industries Secretariat and Admin Training, London

Political Career

Women

Womens League Demonstration

On the 22nd of March 2017, Members of the Zanu-PF Women's League were reported to have congregated at the Party’s offices along Simon V. Muzenda Street (4th Street). The main reason was reportedly a demonstration against the then Secretary for Finance Sarah Mahoka and Eunice Moyo. The two were alleged to have undermined the authority and source for donations without permission of the then First Lady Grace Mugabe..[4]. Demonstrators accused Mahoka and Sandi-Moyo of the following:





Mai Sandi and Mahoka must go immediately for the following • They must leave our First Lady, Secretary for Women’s League Women’s League peacefully.

• Mai Sandi wants to take over the Secretarial of Women’s League.

• Mai Sandi is working in cahoots with some national members to fight the First Lady.

• Mai Sandi is creating parallel structures against the First Lady.

• Mai Sandi is running a women’s factional structure.

• Mai Sandi and Mahoka were busy demoting National Women’s League Leaders and replacing them with their choice without folloWing Party procedures and without the approval from the First Lady.

• Mai Sandi and Mahoka were collecting money and other resources from the public and converting it for their personal use illegally, such as fuel coupons and cash.

• Mahoka insulted the First Lady in front of the National Women’s League and falsely accused Amai of writing placards against Mahoka.

• Mai Sandi refused to listen to the authority of the First Lady when she was asked to excuse herself from a meeting as requested by chairwomen from all Provinces. This is a high degree of insubordination.

• Mahoka has been roaming around going to all Provinces abusing the First Lady’s name and authority.

The video below shows demonstrators protesting against Eunice Sandi-Moyo and Sarah Mahoka.

Eunice Sandi-Moyo's response

On Thursday 23 March 2017, Eunice Sandi-Moyo revealed that she was not concerned about the allegations which were being leveled against her. Speaking at a press conference and on social media site Twitter, Sandi-Moyo said that she was not going to comment on the demonstration against her as it was not her project. She stressed that her focus was on development and urged the owners of the project to comment. Eunice Sandi-Moyo also confirmed that she had joined Twitter and verified her account.

Expulsion

Moyo was expelled from Zanu-PF party in March 2017. The expulsion came after the National Executive had recommended for her ouster. The former Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Eunice Sandi-Moyo was expelled from Parliament in January 2018, after Zanu-PF notified the National Assembly of her expulsion from the party. Zanu-PF Expels Eunice Sandi Moyo From Parliament

Positions Held

Sandi-Moyo served as a Senator in the period 2006 to 2008 and as Deputy Chief 2006-2008. She was re-elected into Parliament in 2013.





References

