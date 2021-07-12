'Chiratidzochedenga Eunice Chikoore popularly known as Eunice Tava is an award-winning Zimbabwean actress.

In July 2021, Eunice Tava appeared as the lead in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Nyeredzi off his album Gwara.

Background

Eunice Tava was born in Kwekwe and grew up in Mhondoro.[1]





Acting Career

Eunice Tava started her acting career in 2000.[2] She made her debut appearance on stage at Rooftop Promotions’ Theatre in The Park as a character in the play Ganyau Express under the tutelage of gurus Daves Guzha and Walter Muparutsa.[3]

She played the lead role of 'Nehanda in the film The Story of Nehanda. Tava said she she was called for an audition after a friend referred her.[4]

Eunice Tava has appeared in the films Fools Day by ZBC, Suburb D, Sinners, Studio 263, Flowers of Dry Thorns, Chapungu, Chihombiro, Salon.Com and Chipo The Gift.[1]

Career as a Director

Tava's debut directorial role was the production Mother Don’t Cry, a stage play which she also produced. Written by Stephen Chifunyise, the play highlights challenges of cancer patients and their dear ones.

Before her solo directorial debut, Tava had worked as an Assistant Director/Producer under Guzha and together they produced and directed the well-received productions, The Past is For The Future and Taking a Spirit Home.[3]





Chedenga Foundation

Through Chedenga Foundation, Eunice Tava assists under privileged have something to wear, a meal for the day, and in some cases, meeting their medical bills.[1]