Difference between revisions of "Eureka Eureka Winky D Album"

Eureka Eureka Winky D

Eureka Eureka is a music album by Zimdancehall artist, Winky D. The album was launched on 31 December 2022 at the HICC. It contained some controversial song Ibotso which reports suggested was politically charged. The album notably featured other artists on every song. Such artists as Tocky Vibes, Holy Ten, Enzo Ishall, Anita Jaxson and others.

Eureka Eureka Album Song List

Tears Ft. Anita Jaxson Vafarisi Ft. Bazooker & Poptain MuSpirit Ft. Dr Chaii Shaker Ft. Enzo Ishall Gonyera Ft. Exq High Grades Ft. Herman Ibotso Ft. Holy Ten Urere Ft. Killer T Nherera Ft. Mwenje Mathole Peter Friend Ft. Nutty O XYZ Ft. Qounfuzed Dreams Ft. SaintFloew Dzimba Dzemabwe Ft. Shingai Chauruka Ft. Tocky Vibes