Difference between revisions of "Evangelista Kabasa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox officeholder | honorific_prefix = | name = Evangelista Kabasa | honorific_suffix = | image = EVANGELISTA-KABASA.jpg | image_size...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:38, 1 July 2021
Evangelista Kabasa
|In office
4 September 2019
|Personal details
|Born
Evangelista Kabasa
Mutare
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
Evangelista Kabasa is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner. On 4 September 2019, Evangelista Kabasa was sworn in as a judge of the High Court.
Background
Education
Evangelista Kabasa attended St Joseph’s Primary School before proceeding to St David’s High School Bonda for Form 1 up to A-Level.
Kabasa then studied law and obtained the Bachelor of Law (Honours) and LLB degrees from the University of Zimbabwe. She later studied for a Masters Degree in Women’s Law, which she completed in 2006.[1]
Career
In 1988, Kabasa joined the Ministry of Justice as a magisterial assistant and was admitted as a legal practitioner in January 1991.
She progressed to the position of senior and provincial magistrate grade until her promotion to the regional magistrate position in 1999. Evangelista Kabasa then left the bench in 2008 to join the Legal Resources Foundation as the director of legal programmes until her appointment as a Labour Court judge in July 2013.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Fidelis Munyoro, Meet new High Court judges, The Herald, Published: September 5, 2019, Retrieved: July 1, 2021