| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

Evangelista Kabasa is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner. On 4 September 2019, Evangelista Kabasa was sworn in as a judge of the High Court.

Background

Kabasa was born in Mutare.[1]

Education

Evangelista Kabasa attended St Joseph’s Primary School before proceeding to St David’s High School Bonda for Form 1 up to A-Level.

Kabasa then studied law and obtained the Bachelor of Law (Honours) and LLB degrees from the University of Zimbabwe. She later studied for a Masters Degree in Women’s Law, which she completed in 2006.[1]

Career

In 1988, Kabasa joined the Ministry of Justice as a magisterial assistant and was admitted as a legal practitioner in January 1991.

She progressed to the position of senior and provincial magistrate grade until her promotion to the regional magistrate position in 1999. Evangelista Kabasa then left the bench in 2008 to join the Legal Resources Foundation as the director of legal programmes until her appointment as a Labour Court judge in July 2013.