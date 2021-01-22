In 2017 she was in South Africa where she made a cameo appearance in South Africa’s most popular soap ''Generations The Legacy''. In October 2019, the the actress was part of a star-studded cast that appeared in a theatre play called ''Rotten Row'' that showed at Reps Theatre in [[Harare]]. The play, which is based on four stories from the 2016 short story collection Rotten Row by [[Petina Gappah]], also features [[Michael Kudakwashe]], Eunice Tava, Joylene Malenga and Francis Nyakuhwa.<ref name="thestandard"> [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2019/10/13/evey-back-rotten-row/], ''The Standard, Published: 13 October, 2019, Accessed: 29 November, 2020''</ref>

The Zimbabwean television and stage actress, Evangelista Mwatse, made a mark on the South African film industry in 2016 where she featured in a number of productions. Mwatse featured in three SABC series and took part in second season of sitcom, ''Ithuba Lokugcina'', which was screened on SABC 1 at the beginning of May 2016. The talented actress said, she was enjoying her roles in SA productions and looked forward to getting contracts in bigger productions. Before going to SA, she had her last big role in ''Gringo Troublemaker'' after having featured in ''Colours of Dreams'' , ''City of Dreams '', ''Estate Blues'' and ''The Gentlemen ''.<ref name="herald">Sophia Chese-Msowa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/actress-mwatse-making-strides-in-sa/], ''The Herald, Published: 5 May, 2016, Accessed: 29 November, 2020''</ref>

“Small House Saga was my debut in a television series and I have appeared in New Dawn as well as Suburb D. In South Africa, I have featured in Ashes to Ashes, Mutual Friends, Ithuba and recently Generations the Legacy,” she said.

Evangelista Mwatse is a Zimbabwean actress who played the role of a go-getting gold-digger Jeanne in the local television series Small House Saga.

Background

Evanglista Mwatse is a Zimbabwean actress who also worked a ZiFM Stereo presenter.

Career

Fondly known as Eve, Mwatse made her debut appearance on television when she acted as Jeanne — a troubled live-in girlfriend in the soap Small House Saga. From there, she never looked back and has featured in a number of films, stage plays and television series locally and in South Africa.

Mwatse has featured in films such as Big House Small House, Playing Warriors and Five Years Later, among others. She was involved in stage plays such as 365, Washington Junction, Two Wives of John Mambo and Dependence.

