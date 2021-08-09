Difference between revisions of "Evans Momberume"
Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the alleged husband of 14-year-old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.
Background
Momberume is a polygamist.
