Latest revision as of 06:50, 9 August 2021
Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the alleged husband of 14-year-old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.
Background
Momberume is a polygamist.
References