Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Evans Momberume"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Evans Momberume''' is a Zimbabwean and the alleged husband of 14-year-old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine....")
 
 
Line 12: Line 12:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Evans Momberume, Memory Machaya husband
 
|keywords= Evans Momberume, Memory Machaya husband
|description=  
+
|description= Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the alleged husband of 14-year-old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt= Evans Momberume biography
 
|image_alt= Evans Momberume biography
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 06:50, 9 August 2021

Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the alleged husband of 14-year-old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.

Background

Momberume is a polygamist.

References


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Evans_Momberume&oldid=109217"