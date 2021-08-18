Difference between revisions of "Evans Momberume"
Momberume is a polygamist.
Momberume is a polygamist.
==References==
==References==
Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the alleged husband of 14-year-old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.
Background
Momberume is a polygamist.
Arrest
Evans Momberume was arrested on 18 August 2021 and was charged with having sex with a minor. Reports indicated that he was set to appear at the Mutare Magistrates Court on 19 August 2021. Momberume was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department's Homicide Division after the Zimbabwe Republic Police made Memory’s death a priority investigation.[1]
