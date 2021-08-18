|description= Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the " husband " of 14-year-old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.

|description= Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the alleged husband of 14-year-old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.

Evans Momberume was arrested on 18 August 2021 and was charged with having sex with a minor. Reports indicated that he was set to appear at the Mutare Magistrates Court on 19 August 2021. Momberume was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department's Homicide Division after the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] made Memory’s death a priority investigation.<ref name="ZL">PRINCE MACHAYA, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/08/18/memory-machayas-husband-arrested-in-probe-over-teens-death/ Memory Machaya’s ‘husband’ arrested in probe over teen’s death], ''ZimLive'', Published: August 18, 2021, Retrieved: August 18, 2021</ref>

Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the alleged husband of 14-year-old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.

Background

Momberume is a polygamist.

Arrest

Evans Momberume was arrested on 18 August 2021 and was charged with having sex with a minor. Reports indicated that he was set to appear at the Mutare Magistrates Court on 19 August 2021. Momberume was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department's Homicide Division after the Zimbabwe Republic Police made Memory’s death a priority investigation.[1]

References



