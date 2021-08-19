Difference between revisions of "Evans Momberume"
Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the alleged husband of 14-year-old Anna Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.
Background
Momberume is a polygamist.
Real Name
According to a statement released by the police after his arrest, his birth name is Hatirarami Momberume.[1]
Arrest
Evans Momberume was arrested on 18 August 2021 and was charged with having sex with a minor. Reports indicated that he was set to appear at the Mutare Magistrates Court on 19 August 2021. Momberume was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department's Homicide Division after the Zimbabwe Republic Police made Memory’s death a priority investigation.[2]
References
