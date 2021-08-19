|description= Evans Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the "husband" of 14-year-old Anna Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.

According to a statement released by the police after his arrest, his birth name is '''Hatirarami Momberume'''.<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/08/19/memory-machaya-is-alive-police-speak-on-death-of-pregnant-minor-at-shrine-full-text/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+co%2FhyCZ+%28Pindula+News+2020%29 Memory Machaya Is Alive, Police Speak On Death Of Pregnant Minor At Shrine | FULL TEXT], ''Pindula News'', Published: August 19, 2021, Retrieved: August 19, 2021</ref>

'''Evans Momberume''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] and the alleged husband of 14-year-old [[ Memory Machaya]] who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.

Background

Momberume is a polygamist.

Real Name

Arrest

Evans Momberume was arrested on 18 August 2021 and was charged with having sex with a minor. Reports indicated that he was set to appear at the Mutare Magistrates Court on 19 August 2021. Momberume was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department's Homicide Division after the Zimbabwe Republic Police made Memory’s death a priority investigation.[2]

References



