He made his debut for the Warriors on 17 May 2015 aged 24 years 11 months and 4 days. Rusike has represented the Warriors on a number of occasions and as of 08 August 2022, he had netted four goals.<ref name="Transfer Markt"> Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu [https://www.transfermarkt . com/evans-rusike/nationalmannschaft/spieler/382166/verein_id/3583 Evans Rusike], Published: No Date Given, Retrieved 08 August 2022</ref>

Some of his career highlights include a spectacular goal he scored against the Comoros Islands in a CHAN qualifier.

Evans has played for the national under 23 side and the senior side on a number of occasions.

In August 2022, Moroka Swallows coach Dylan Kerr confirmed the arrival Rusike who joined the club as a free agent.<ref name="Nehanda Radio"> Tafadzwa Chigandiwa [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/08/05/evans-rusike-finds-new-home-in-south-africa-joins-moroka-swallows/ Evans Rusike finds new home in South Africa, joins Moroka Swallows], Published: 08 August 2022, Retrieved 08 August 2022</ref>

There were widespread rumours in the media that Hwange FC was demanding as much as R2 million for the services of the player but the speculations remained unconfirmed.<ref name="dailynews">[http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2015/07/15/hwange-demand-r2m-for-rusike Hwange demand R2m for Rusike], ''Daily News'', Published: July 15, 2015, Retrieved: July 24, 2015</ref>

In the following season the player got off to flying start putting up impressive performances for both country and club which saw him being signed by Maritzburg United of South Africa for an undisclosed sum.

Evans has played for the national under 23 side on a number of occasions. Some of his career highlights include a spectacular goal he scored against the Comoros Islands in CHAN qualifier. In total, Rusike has played for the national four times .

After impressing locally in the premiership in 2014, there were strong indications that big teams players like Dembare were interested in signing the player but the move failed to materilise.<ref name = "herald">Langton Nyakwenda [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/?p=21022 Evans Rusike not for sale], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: December 7, 2014, Retrieved: July 24, 2015</ref>

In 2010 he joined [[Zimbabwe Saints Football Club]] in the top flight league but his career was short-lived as Saints were relegated from the top flight. He was then cleared to join [[Hwange Football Club]] for a fee of $18 000 and got a chance to play in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] again.<ref name="playerprofile">[http://asia.eurosport.com/football/evans-rusike_prs319002/person.shtml Evans Rusike], ''Player Profile'', Published: No date given, Retrieved: July 24, 2015</ref>

Evans started his career with [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] juniors.<ref name="archives">Macmillian Chigora [http://townsmensports.imarasha.com/season/2014/page/9/ Evans RUSIKE], ''Archives'', Published: 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2015</ref> Eventually he moved on to join [[Dynamics Academy]] before joining [[Kiglon Football Club]].

Evans started his career with [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] juniors.<ref name="archives">Macmillian Chigora [http://townsmensports.imarasha.com/season/2014/page/9/ Evans RUSIKE], ''Archives'', Published: 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2015</ref> Eventually he moved on to join [[Dynamics Academy]] before joining [[Kiglon Football Club]]. In 2010 he joined [[Zimbabwe Saints Football Club]] in the top flight league but his career was short lived as Saints were relegated from the top flight. He was then cleared to join [[Hwange Football Club]] for a fee of $18 000 and got a chance to play in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] again.<ref name="playerprofile">[http://asia.eurosport.com/football/evans-rusike_prs319002/person.shtml Evans Rusike], ''Player Profile'', Published: No date given, Retrieved: July 24, 2015</ref> After impressing locally in the premiership in 2014, there were strong indications that big teams players like Dembare were interested in signing the player but the move failed to materilise.<ref name="herald">Langton Nyakwenda [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/?p=21022 Evans Rusike not for sale], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: December 7, 2014, Retrieved: July 24, 2015</ref> In the following season the player got off to flying start putting up impressive performances for both country and club which saw him being signed by Maritzburg United of South Africa for an undisclosed sum. There were widespread rumours in the media that Hwange FC was demanding as much as R2 million for the services of the player but the speculations remained unconfirmed.<ref name="dailynews">[http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2015/07/15/hwange-demand-r2m-for-rusike Hwange demand R2m for Rusike], ''Daily News'', Published: July 15, 2015, Retrieved: July 24, 2015</ref>

Rusike plays for the national team, [[Zimbabwe Warriors|Warriors]] in the same position, having had memorable moments with the national side scoring in a CHAN qualifier.

'''Evans Rusike''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for the South African club, Moroka Swallows Football Club in the DStv Premiership as a centre-forward .

'''Evans Rusike''' is a talented Zimbabwean footballer who plays for the South African club, Maritzburg United Football Club in the Super Diski as a striker . Rusike plays for the national team, [[Zimbabwe Warriors|Warriors]] in the same position, having had memorable moments with the national side scoring in a CHAN qualifier.

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

Evans Rusike is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for the South African club, Moroka Swallows Football Club in the DStv Premiership as a centre-forward.

Rusike plays for the national team, Warriors in the same position, having had memorable moments with the national side scoring in a CHAN qualifier.

Background

Evans Rusike was born in Chitungwiza on 13 June 1990 and grew up there. He is married to Petra Mukangairwa Rusike and the two have a son Sean.

Career

Evans started his career with Black Rhinos Football Club juniors.[1] Eventually he moved on to join Dynamics Academy before joining Kiglon Football Club.

In 2010 he joined Zimbabwe Saints Football Club in the top flight league but his career was short-lived as Saints were relegated from the top flight. He was then cleared to join Hwange Football Club for a fee of $18 000 and got a chance to play in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League again.[2]

After impressing locally in the premiership in 2014, there were strong indications that big teams players like Dembare were interested in signing the player but the move failed to materilise.[3]

In the following season the player got off to flying start putting up impressive performances for both country and club which saw him being signed by Maritzburg United of South Africa for an undisclosed sum.

There were widespread rumours in the media that Hwange FC was demanding as much as R2 million for the services of the player but the speculations remained unconfirmed.[4]

In August 2022, Moroka Swallows coach Dylan Kerr confirmed the arrival Rusike who joined the club as a free agent.[5]

Clubs Played For

Moroka Swallows (2022-)

Sekhukhune United (2021-22)

SuperSport United (2018-21)

Maritzburg United (2015-18)

Hwange (2012-15)

Zimbabwe Saints (2012)

Kiglon (2010-12)

National Team Caps

Evans has played for the national under 23 side and the senior side on a number of occasions.

Some of his career highlights include a spectacular goal he scored against the Comoros Islands in a CHAN qualifier.

He made his debut for the Warriors on 17 May 2015 aged 24 years 11 months and 4 days. Rusike has represented the Warriors on a number of occasions and as of 08 August 2022, he had netted four goals.[6]

Picture Gallery











=