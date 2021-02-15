Celestine opposed Eve’s application, arguing that he formed the company before the two got married.<ref name="H">Fidelis Munyoro, [https://www.herald.co.zw/gadzikwa-entangled-in-messy-divorce/ Gadzikwa entangled in messy divorce], ''The Herald'', Published: March 14, 2020, Retrieved: February 15, 2021</ref >

Eve argued that though she agreed to an uncontested divorce, she declined to sign the consent paper which she considered to be tilted in favour of Celestine financially.

She blamed the breakdown of the marriage on Celestine, whom she said failed to discharge his obligations as a husband for five years.

In her response, Eve consented to the divorce but demanded 50 percent distribution of the family property, including shares in Celestine's company CM Gadzikwa (Pvt) Ltd.

Celestine applied to the [[High Court]] for divorce, giving evidence that the breakdown of the marriage is due to his wife’s alleged frequent adultery with a married man, which he alleged she confessed to.

Celestine accused Eve of having an affair with a married boyfriend. On the other hand, Eve said Celestine had shown her zero love and affection for five years. She said he had not touched her for five years.

In 2014, Eve and Celestine Gadzikwa divorced with the two fighting over how their family assets would be counted and split.

She is the third born in a family of four children. She was born to Joel and Grace Mandaza on December 24, 1964 in [[Marondera]]. Her parents moved to Zambia where her father worked as a miner in the Nchanga Copper Mines of Chingola and her mother was a registered mid-wife and nurse. She was married to [[Celestine Gadzikwa]] and they have two children Charlene and Kuda.<ref name="ARSO"/ >

She is the third born in a family of four children. She was born to Joel and Grace Mandaza on December 24, 1964 in [[Marondera]]. Her parents moved to Zambia where her father worked as a miner in the Nchanga Copper Mines of Chingola and her mother was a registered mid-wife and nurse. She is married to [[Celestine Gadzikwa]] and they have two children Charlene and Kuda.<ref name="ARSO"/>

Eve Gadzikwa is a Zimbabwean multiple award-winning entrepreneur. She is the current director general of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ), a position she has held since 2008. Gadzikwa is the first female president of the African Organization for Standardisarion (ARSO) an organ under African Union (AU) covering all 54 African countries.

Background

She is the third born in a family of four children. She was born to Joel and Grace Mandaza on December 24, 1964 in Marondera. Her parents moved to Zambia where her father worked as a miner in the Nchanga Copper Mines of Chingola and her mother was a registered mid-wife and nurse. She was married to Celestine Gadzikwa and they have two children Charlene and Kuda.[1]

Divorce

In 2014, Eve and Celestine Gadzikwa divorced with the two fighting over how their family assets would be counted and split.

Celestine accused Eve of having an affair with a married boyfriend. On the other hand, Eve said Celestine had shown her zero love and affection for five years. She said he had not touched her for five years.

Celestine applied to the High Court for divorce, giving evidence that the breakdown of the marriage is due to his wife’s alleged frequent adultery with a married man, which he alleged she confessed to.

In her response, Eve consented to the divorce but demanded 50 percent distribution of the family property, including shares in Celestine's company CM Gadzikwa (Pvt) Ltd.

She blamed the breakdown of the marriage on Celestine, whom she said failed to discharge his obligations as a husband for five years.

Eve argued that though she agreed to an uncontested divorce, she declined to sign the consent paper which she considered to be tilted in favour of Celestine financially.

Celestine opposed Eve’s application, arguing that he formed the company before the two got married.[2]

Education

She did her primary education at Hellen Waller School and early secondary schooling at Fatima Girls High in Ndola, Zambia where she became a fluent speaker of the Bemba language. In 1978 at the age of 15 years while studying Form 2 she returned to Zimbabwe where she attended St Johns’ High, Emerald Hill.

After completing her secondary education she studied to be a medical lab scientist in Microbiology at the University of Zimbabwe. She obtained a Marketing Management Diploma at Institute of Marketing Management in South Africa (IMM SA). She graduated with Masters in Business Administration from the Nottingham University (UK).

Career

In September 2008, Gadzikwa was appointed to her present position of Director General of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe.[3] Eve Gadzikwa was officially inaugurated as the ARSO President after her election as the ARSO President Elect by the 21st ARSO General Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in August 2015. She became the first Woman ARSO President since the inception of the Organisation in 1977. She is the 13th ARSO President coming after 12 other Presidents.[1]

She was also chairperson of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange from 2011- 2015. In the early nineties she worked as a medical pathology scientist and specialist in the field of Microbiology. After working in the medical pathology laboratory for over 12 years, she was appointed Executive Director of ZINQAP Trust a position she held for six years. She then became an independent consultant and offered technical assistance in the African region for three years.[3]

Positions Held

ARSO President (June 2016-June 2019)

Zimbabwe National SQAM Chairperson

SADCA Country Representative (SADC)

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries Committee Chair –Standards & Business Ethics

ISO DEVCO Chairman’s Advisory Committee Member

Board of Trustees Women’s University in Africa

Chair Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (2010-2015)

Chair Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (2010-2015)

SADCAS Board Member (2009-2015)

Independent WHO Consultant

Executive Director ZINQAP Trust (Proficiency Testing Body)[1]









Publications

“I Dare you to lead”

Awards and Honours

Board Chairman of the Year - 2015

In 2015 Zimbabwe Business Awards named her Board Chairman of the Year

Top Outstanding Woman in Leadership Excellence Republic of Zimbabwe- 2015

Named Top Outstanding Woman in Leadership Excellence Republic of Zimbabwe 2015 by Women's Heritage Society World Organization

Champion in advancing the agenda for Zimbabwe Agricultural Competitiveness (ZIM-ACP) and the same year Zimbabwe Business Awards-2015

In 2015 she was named Champion in advancing the agenda for Zimbabwe Agricultural Competitiveness (ZIM-ACP) and the same year Zimbabwe Business Awards named her Board Chairman of the Year

The Customer Service Excellence Award | 2014

In 2014 Eve was awarded by Zimbabwe Institute of Management, the Customer Service Excellence Award (Northern Region 1st Runner Up 2014) & the same year Customer Service Excellence Award (National 2st Runner Up)

Megafest Top Business Woman Award-2013

Eve was named Megafest Top Business Woman Award (2nd Position) in Zimbabwe

LASOF Legacy and Leadership Award-2013

Megafest Top 20 Business Personality Award-2012

Marketing Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) Honorary Marketing Practitioners Award- 2011[4]