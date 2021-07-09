The third child is [[Heart Joshua]]. Not much is known about her .<ref name="NF"/>

The third child of the Joshuas is not well known.<ref name="NF"/>

The second child, [[Promise Joshua]] studied International Relations and Politics also at the London School of Economics.

The second child, [[Promise Joshua]] studied International Relations and Politics also at the London School of Economics.



Evelyn Joshua is the wife of the late Nigerian televangelist, philanthropist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua.

Following the death of her husband, Evelyn Joshua was appointed the leader of SCOAN. SCOAN elders met and selected Evelyn as TB Joshua’s successor as there was no succession plan for the church. [1]

Background

Evelyn Joshua's maiden name is Evelyn Akabude. She is from Delta State where she hails from Okala Okpuno in Oshimili North Local Government. She had a twin brother who died.

Her parents are Mr and Mrs Nicholas Akabude.[2]

Husband

TB Joshua

When she met TB Joshua, Evelyn was working at the Nigerian Distilleries in Ota while attending the Assemblies of God Church.[2]

Children

Evelyn and TB Joshua had three children. The first child, Serah Joshua is a graduate of the London School of Economics where she studied Law. She started practising law in Nigeria in December 2015.

The second child, Promise Joshua studied International Relations and Politics also at the London School of Economics.

The third child is Heart Joshua. Not much is known about her.[2]

Education

Evelyn Joshua attended St Emecheta Primary School in Ezi Town in Delta State but she did not complete her primary education at the school. She later completed her primary education at Orile Primary School in Oshodi. By that time, Evelyn Joshua was in Lagos having come in 1977. She completed her secondary education in Oshodi as well. After she got married, Evelyn attended some management courses in Ghana. Even though her husband was a pastor, she is not a pastor but is actively involved in her late husband’s ministry.[2]

Career

Evelyn Joshua worked at the Nigerian Distilleries in Ota.[2]