Difference between revisions of "Evelyn Mhuru"

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Chipinge RDC with 1463 votes, beating Clever Ngombe of Zanu-PF with 1352 votes, Tapuwa Makelen of PRC with 117 votes and Norbert Makhotami of NCA with 52 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

