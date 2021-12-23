In July 2018, Evelyn Mupani was elected to Ward 4 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 3105 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Goromonzi RDC with 3105 votes, beating Tapiwa Murima of MDC Alliance with 5969 votes, Leroy Francis-Murape, independent, with 1943 votes, Gerezha Darlington Kanyembe, independent, with 811 votes, Anani Simbarashe Masaiti of CODE with 378 votes, and Netty Mashoko of PRC with 190 votes. [1]

