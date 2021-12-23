''The Herald'' highlighted Evelyn Mupani as having won, despite reporting that Tapiwa Murima polled more votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 4 [[Goromonzi RDC]] with 3105 votes, beating [[Tapiwa Murima]] of MDC Alliance with 5969 votes, [[Leroy Francis-Murape]], independent, with 1943 votes, [[Gerezha Darlington Kanyembe]], independent, with 811 votes, [[Anani Simbarashe Masaiti]] of CODE with 378 votes, and [[Netty Mashoko]] of PRC with 190 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Goromonzi RDC with 3105 votes, beating Tapiwa Murima of MDC Alliance with 5969 votes, Leroy Francis-Murape, independent, with 1943 votes, Gerezha Darlington Kanyembe, independent, with 811 votes, Anani Simbarashe Masaiti of CODE with 378 votes, and Netty Mashoko of PRC with 190 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

