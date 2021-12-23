Difference between revisions of "Evelyn Mupani"
Latest revision as of 12:40, 23 December 2021
In July 2018, Evelyn Mupani was elected to Ward 4 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 3105 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 4 Goromonzi RDC with 3105 votes, beating Tapiwa Murima of MDC Alliance with 5969 votes, Leroy Francis-Murape, independent, with 1943 votes, Gerezha Darlington Kanyembe, independent, with 811 votes, Anani Simbarashe Masaiti of CODE with 378 votes, and Netty Mashoko of PRC with 190 votes. [1]
The Herald highlighted Evelyn Mupani as having won, despite reporting that Tapiwa Murima polled more votes.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020