Evelyn Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In September 2021, she was appointed Minister of Primary and Secondary Education by Emmerson Mnangagwa. She was appointed Bulilima proportional representation legislator in the 2018 elections.

Background

She was born in Bulilima district.[1] Her parents were Tomole Dabengwa Moyo and Mtubane Mkhwebu.[2]

Husband & Children

Evelyn Ndlovu's husband is Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu who is a fellow Zanu-PF politician. The couple has three children.[2]

Education

Ndlovu dropped out of school because of financial constraints and went to Bulawayo where she become a saleslady. After serving as a saleslady, she went to Botswana to join the liberation struggle.

She wanted to be a nurse, but was rejected by a British training school because on her recommendation letter was a ZAPU stamp and thus she was regarded as a terrorist.

Although she failed to become a nurse after completing her secondary education in the camps, she became an economist after undergoing training in Ukraine during the Soviet era.[1]

Academic Profile

2017: Commonwealth University - Doctorate of Public Administration (Hon)

2002: University of Zimbabwe - Computer Literacy Course – Word Processing, Word Pro, Power Point, Ms Excel, E-mail, Internet and Lotus 123

2000: UNDP Funded Course- Certificate in Strategic Planning and Management

1989 : Yugoslavia State University- Certificate in Project Planning, Management and Development

1987: G.T.Z. - Certificate in Participatory Project Planning, Development, Management and Monitoring for Rural Communities.

1979 – 1984: Donetsk State University, Ukraine- MSC in Economics specializing in National Economic Planning and Development

1978 – 1979: Donetsk State University, Ukraine, Preparation for University entry

1970: Ordinary Level

Career

Ndlovu served as a senior civil servant before she was appointed Minister of State in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's office. On 29 September 2021, Evelyn Ndlovu was appointed the new Minister of Primary and Secondary Education replacing Cain Mathema who was appointed the Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.[3]