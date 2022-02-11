Difference between revisions of "Evelyn Ndlovu"
Evelyn Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In September 2021, she was appointed Minister of Primary and Secondary Education by Emmerson Mnangagwa. She was appointed Bulilima proportional representation legislator in the 2018 elections.
Background
She was born in Bulilima district.[1] Her parents were Tomole Dabengwa Moyo and Mtubane Mkhwebu.[2]
Husband & Children
Evelyn Ndlovu's husband is Siqhoza Mathias Ndlovu who is a fellow Zanu-PF politician. The couple has three children.[2]
Education
Ndlovu dropped out of school because of financial constraints and went to Bulawayo where she become a saleslady. After serving as a saleslady, she went to Botswana to join the liberation struggle.
She wanted to be a nurse, but was rejected by a British training school because on her recommendation letter was a ZAPU stamp and thus she was regarded as a terrorist.
Although she failed to become a nurse after completing her secondary education in the camps, she became an economist after undergoing training in Ukraine during the Soviet era.[1]
Academic Profile
- 2017: Commonwealth University - Doctorate of Public Administration (Hon)
- 2002: University of Zimbabwe - Computer Literacy Course – Word Processing, Word Pro, Power Point, Ms Excel, E-mail, Internet and Lotus 123
- 2000: UNDP Funded Course- Certificate in Strategic Planning and Management
- 1989: Yugoslavia State University- Certificate in Project Planning, Management and Development
- 1987: G.T.Z. - Certificate in Participatory Project Planning, Development, Management and Monitoring for Rural Communities.
- 1979 – 1984: Donetsk State University, Ukraine- MSC in Economics specializing in National Economic Planning and Development
- 1978 – 1979: Donetsk State University, Ukraine, Preparation for University entry
- 1970: Ordinary Level[2]
Career
Ndlovu served as a senior civil servant before she was appointed Minister of State in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's office. On 29 September 2021, Evelyn Ndlovu was appointed the new Minister of Primary and Secondary Education replacing Cain Mathema who was appointed the Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.[3]
From 2002 to February 2018, Ndlovu was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development. Prior to her appointment as Permanent Secretary, Evelyn Ndlovu had worked as a Managing Director at Delswa Ca (Pvt) LTD from December 1994 to 2002. From March 1988 to November 1994, she was a Senior Research Economist for the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe Ltd.
Evelyn Ndlovu also served as a Senior Administration Officer in the Ministry Of Finance, Economic Planning and Development from January 1985 to February 1988. She was also a teacher from 1973 to 1975 at Sethlalekgosi Secondary School in Botswana.
Political Profile
- 2018: Appointed Member of Parliament (Proportional Representation for Bulilima and Mangwe Districts.
- 1976 – 1977: Joined the Zimbabwe liberation struggle in Botswana. First Camped in Francistown before being transferred to Zambia Victory Camp due to an outbreak of a deadly disease.
- 1978: Section Commander in Zambia, vividly and actively participated in resource mobilization for the establishment of a school for those who had joined the liberation struggle as teenagers. Taught and empowered the young girls on life skills.
- 1978: Briefly at Mkushi for military training.
- 1978: Was Selected and reassigned to join a team of comrades to go and study in USSR in preparation of a new Zimbabwe.
- Participated in the liberation struggle from August 1976 until independence.[2]
Other Positions Held
- Chairperson: Small Scale Industries Subcommittee at the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI): 1994- 1996.
- First Vice President: Mashonaland Chamber of Industries 1999.
- Chairperson: Zimbabwe Clothing Manufacturers Association.
- Vice President: Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) Board.
- Chairperson: Finance and Audit Committee within the SIRDC Board
- Board Member: Zimbabwe Export Processing Zone Board.
- Committee Member: Work-Related Learning Advisory Board – Midlands State University[2]
