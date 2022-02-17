|description= Evidence Jiri popularly known as Evidence Chihera is a Zimbabwean former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.

|description= Evidence Chihera Jiri is a Zimbabwean former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.

[[File:Evidence Jiri.jpg|thumb|Evidence Chihera Jiri]] '''Evidence Jiri''' popularly known as '''Evidence Chihera''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.

[[File:Evidence Jiri.jpg|thumb|Evidence Chihera Jiri]] '''Evidence Chihera Jiri ''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.

Evidence Chihera Jiri

Evidence Jiri popularly known as Evidence Chihera is a Zimbabwean former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.

Career

Evidence Jiri released two albums in her brief career as a gospel musician: Ngandikundi in 2008 and Ndirwirei Jesu in 2010. She also made the headlines when she accused fellow gospel musician Mathias Mhere of stealing the chart-topping hit song Favour. She claimed that she penned the song but delayed in releasing it, which resulted in Mhere allegedly stealing the song.

In an interview with H-Metro, Jiri said she had quit her faith and gospel to pursue sex work. After dumping gospel music she released the track Hachisekanwi following the stigma she suffered after turning to sex work.[1]

Videos

Evidence Chihera ft Peter Moyo - Masango Anoera

Pictures

Evidence Chihera posing

Evidence Chihera Jiri