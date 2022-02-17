Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Evidence Jiri"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Evidence Jiri.jpg|thumb|Evidence Chihera Jiri]] '''Evidence Chihera Jiri''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.
+
[[File:Evidence Jiri.jpg|thumb|Evidence Chihera Jiri]] '''Evidence Jiri''' popularly known as '''Evidence Chihera''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 21: Line 21:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Evidence Chihera Jiri Biography: Videos, Pictures -Pindula
+
|title= Evidence Chihera Jiri Biography: Career, Videos, Pictures -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Evidence Jiri, Evidence Chihera,
 
|keywords= Evidence Jiri, Evidence Chihera,
|description= Evidence Chihera Jiri is a Zimbabwean former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.
+
|description= Evidence Jiri popularly known as Evidence Chihera is a Zimbabwean former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.
 
|image= Evidence Jiri.jpg
 
|image= Evidence Jiri.jpg
|image_alt=  
+
|image_alt= Evidence Chihera Jiri
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Female Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Female Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 13:54, 17 February 2022

Evidence Chihera Jiri

Evidence Jiri popularly known as Evidence Chihera is a Zimbabwean former gospel singer and the woman behind ‘Team Chihera Gossip Family’.

Career

Evidence Jiri released two albums in her brief career as a gospel musician: Ngandikundi in 2008 and Ndirwirei Jesu in 2010. She also made the headlines when she accused fellow gospel musician Mathias Mhere of stealing the chart-topping hit song Favour. She claimed that she penned the song but delayed in releasing it, which resulted in Mhere allegedly stealing the song.

In an interview with H-Metro, Jiri said she had quit her faith and gospel to pursue sex work. After dumping gospel music she released the track Hachisekanwi following the stigma she suffered after turning to sex work.[1]

Videos

Evidence Chihera ft Peter Moyo - Masango Anoera

Pictures

  • Evidence Chihera posing

  • Evidence Chihera Jiri

References

  1. Arron Nyamayaro, GOSPEL ARTISTE CHEATS, DUMPS FAITH, H-Metro, Published: February 12, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Evidence_Jiri&oldid=115196"