Difference between revisions of "Exavia Upare"

In July 2018, Exavia Upare was elected to Ward 10 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1338 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Mutare Municipality with 1338 votes, beating Kenneth Kagoro of Zanu-PF with 581 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]