Difference between revisions of "Extra Large"

There was some misunderstanding on whether Judah E was part of Extra Large. Judah E went on to release songs by himself, the most popular one being ''Kabhasikoro''. The duo uses mainly the Manyika dialect and bastardized English in order to poke fun at the Manyika people, known for their love of the English language. In the process, the duo manages to satirize a multiplicity of societal ills and successfully takes a light look at serious issues. However, their use of Manyika to achieve a comic effect constitutes the first negative socio-cultural implication of their music.

Extra Large Duo

Extra Large is an Urban Grooves music group of two members, Jimmy Mangezi and Norman Manwere. They are mostly known for their early day's songs Uri Roja and Wafa Wanaka. The duo performed Uri Roja with Judah E. Extra Large have reportedly released more than 10 albums.

Background

They seem to be saying that the Manyika people love the English language, but cannot speak it, as their know ledge is limited to a few lexical items which they cannot combine into good syntactical constructions to produce semantically adequate statements. This is evident from the song House Gero from the album Still at Large, in which Jimmy says: is respect house girl is respect you!’

Albums

The Truth (2017)

Still at Large