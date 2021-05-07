Extra lessons were declared illegal in [[Zimbabwe]] in 2013 . Government policy is that no parent must be charged to have their children taught by teachers outside normal hours or on weekends.<ref name="ND">Brenna Matendere, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/03/teachers-urged-to-offer-free-extra-lessons/ Teachers urged to offer free extra lessons], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 8, 2020, Retrieved: April 26, 2021</ref>

Extra lessons were declared illegal in Zimbabwe in 2013. Government policy is that no parent must be charged to have their children taught by teachers outside normal hours or on weekends.[1]

2013 Ban

Schools were banned in 2013 from conducting extra lessons by former Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora. The ban was reportedly done in a bid to cushion parents from school authorities who were demanding huge sums of money for extra lessons.

After being criticised by teacher representative bodies, Dokora later claimed he had never banned the lessons, saying he was only trying to restore order in the education sector.

School heads were informed that they could resume extra lessons after seeking permission to conduct extra lessons during school holidays.[2]

Legislation

In February 2020, The Chronicle reported that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) was investigating schools. The report stated that ZACC was investigating schools that were demanding payment in foreign currency for extra lessons and that unnamed teachers at six schools had received payment but had been ordered to reimburse the parents or guardians. Conducting extra lessons for a fee was declared illegal in 2017.

In February 2020, the government gazetted Statutory Instrument 1 of 2020 banning teachers from selling snacks or uniforms to pupils and conducting extra lessons on school premises.[3]

The report also stated that ZACC was also pushing for the gazetting of a statutory instrument that criminalises conducting extra lessons for a fee. Government policy states that teachers should conduct extra lessons for free as a catch-up mechanism for classes that are behind in covering their syllabi.[4]