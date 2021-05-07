|description= Extra lessons are lessons conducting by either a qualified teacher or someone with knowledge on a particular subject or subjects for a fee . They are conducted at makeshift schools usually at the teacher's place of residence or in the case of one on one lessons, at the student's house. They can be conducted indoors or outdoors.

Schools and teachers have continued to defy the government directive banning holiday and extra lessons claiming the extra funds paid by parents help them run their schools successfully amid poor remuneration of teachers. Teachers have argued that the extra lessons enable them to supplement their salaries.<ref name="ZI">Elias Mambo, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2014/05/02/schools-defy-govt-ban-extra-lessons/ Schools defy govt ban on extra lessons], ''The Zimbabwe Independent'', Published: May 2, 2014, Retrieved: May 7, 2021</ref> Teachers' unions have also argued that extra lessons enable schools to attain higher pass rates. Teachers have also been accused of neglecting their duty during normal teaching time so that they can force students to enrol for paid extra lessons.

Kids walking to school in Harare, Zimmbabwe

Extra lessons are lessons conducting by either a qualified teacher or someone with knowledge on a particular subject or subjects for a fee. They are conducted at makeshift schools usually at the teacher's place of residence or in the case of one on one lessons, at the student's house. They can be conducted indoors or outdoors.

Extra lessons were declared illegal in Zimbabwe in 2013. Government policy is that no parent must be charged to have their children taught by teachers outside normal hours or on weekends.[1]

Schools and teachers have continued to defy the government directive banning holiday and extra lessons claiming the extra funds paid by parents help them run their schools successfully amid poor remuneration of teachers. Teachers have argued that the extra lessons enable them to supplement their salaries.[2] Teachers' unions have also argued that extra lessons enable schools to attain higher pass rates. Teachers have also been accused of neglecting their duty during normal teaching time so that they can force students to enrol for paid extra lessons.

2013 Ban

Kids walking to school in Harare, Zimmbabwe

Schools were banned in 2013 from conducting extra lessons by former Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora. The ban was reportedly done in a bid to cushion parents from school authorities who were demanding huge sums of money for extra lessons.

After being criticised by teacher representative bodies, Dokora later claimed he had never banned the lessons, saying he was only trying to restore order in the education sector.

School heads were informed that they could resume extra lessons after seeking permission to conduct extra lessons during school holidays.[3]

Teachers' Unions Stance On Extra Lessons

In May 2021, teachers' unions; Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Zimbabwe Teachers Union, and Zimbabwe National Teachers Union (ZNTU) urged their members to stop conducting extra lessons. However, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said although they do not encourage their members to conduct extra lessons, the teachers were responding to a need.

PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said:

"We don’t encourage our members to conduct extra lessons and demand cash because the practice gives parents an unnecessary burden. But we must not ignore the fact that if teachers were not conducting extra lessons last year, the pass rates we are talking about would have been reduced to single digits. However, conducting extra lessons spoils the struggle for a real wage as those in the elite schools opt for the quick money and abandon the broader struggle."

ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure urged parents and teachers to partner in demanding proper funding for the education system rather than on conducting extra lessons. Masarure said:

“The provision of education and other basic services should be inclusive to deal with the challenge of inequality in our society. Public education should be well supported to guarantee quality of service delivered. Teachers and parents should not partner in engaging in illegalities. The two should partner to demand more funding for our education system from government.”

ZNTU chief executive Manuel Nyawo urged teachers’ to demand better salaries from Government and not charge for extra lessons from parents saying:

“Members who are surviving through extra lessons are selfish because the greater part of us have no access to these. Let us refuse to be paid by parents who are not the employer, and let us direct our shots to the employer. By accepting or demanding incentive bribes, we are sanitising a wrong which also gives a wrong impression of the situation in schools.”

Legislation

A classrooom in Zimbabwe

In February 2020, The Chronicle reported that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) was investigating schools. The report stated that ZACC was investigating schools that were demanding payment in foreign currency for extra lessons and that unnamed teachers at six schools had received payment but had been ordered to reimburse the parents or guardians. Conducting extra lessons for a fee was declared illegal in 2017.

In February 2020, the government gazetted Statutory Instrument 1 of 2020 banning teachers from selling snacks or uniforms to pupils and conducting extra lessons on school premises.[5]

The report also stated that ZACC was also pushing for the gazetting of a statutory instrument that criminalises conducting extra lessons for a fee. Government policy states that teachers should conduct extra lessons for free as a catch-up mechanism for classes that are behind in covering their syllabi.[6]