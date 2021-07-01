|description= Eyahra Mathazia is a Zimbabwean award-winning actress, singer, composer, song writer, producer, film and theatre director. She is well known for for her role in the sitcom, Waiters, on ZBC.

[[File:Eyahra-mathazia.jpg|thumb|Eyahra Mathazia]] '''Eyahra Mathazia''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] award-winning actress, singer, composer, song writer, producer, film and theatre director. She is well known for for her role in the sitcom, ''[[Waiters]]'', on [[ZBC]].

Background

Her mother is named Xapa and co-wrote the songs Trust Jah and Slave master off Mathazia's 2014 album A Simple Thank You.[1]





Personal Life

Eyahra Mathazia was married to Daves Guzha.

Acting Career

In 2013 she featured in a television comedy series titled Hoche Koche. The series was produced by her estranged husband Daves Guzha.[2]





Music Career

By 2015, Eyahra Mathazia had released four reggae albums. At one time she worked with renowned Jamaican producer Caveman on her third album A Simple Thank You which a lovers, roots reggae album with a touch of dancehall.[3][1]

Discography

Albums

A Simple Thank You (2014)

This is Love (2015)

Entrepreneurship

Mathazia is also an entrepreneur running Empress Entertainment which is an upmarket entertainment consultant as well as Eyahra Beauty Workshop a beauty range.

In 2015 she was running a mushroom project at her Belgravia home and divided her plush garden to rear “road runner” chickens.[3]

Awards

She has won 4 National Arts Merit Awards, Yezi Arts regional theatre festival, the Ngoma Award and an award at the Edinburg Festival among other awards.[2]