Latest revision as of 17:11, 19 July 2021

Ezekiel Guti

Ezekiel Guti has children from his two marriages. From his second marriage to Eunor Guti he sired seven children.

Children With Eunor

These are Ezekiel Guti's children with his second wife Eunor in no particular order:

References

  1. Paidamoyo Chipunza and Nokutenda Chiyangwa, Guti Jr laid to rest in style, The Herald, Published: January 15, 2018, Retrieved: July 18, 2021
