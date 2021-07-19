Difference between revisions of "Ezekiel Guti Children"
Ezekiel Guti has children from his two marriages. From his second marriage to Eunor Guti he sired seven children.
Children With Eunor
These are Ezekiel Guti's children with his second wife Eunor in no particular order:
- Sarah Rusere
- Dorcas Jaricha
- Fiona Arthurs
- Gracious Chikore
- La-Verne Simukai
- Ezekiel Guti Junior (late)
- Ethanim Guti [1]
References
- ↑ Paidamoyo Chipunza and Nokutenda Chiyangwa, Guti Jr laid to rest in style, The Herald, Published: January 15, 2018, Retrieved: July 18, 2021