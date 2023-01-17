|
'''Ezira Ruvai''' is a Zimbabwe politician who was
once the Member of Parliament for [[Masvingo West]] constituency.
'''Ezira Ruvai''' is a Zimbabwe politician who was the Member of Parliamentfor [[Masvingo]] constituency.
==
Background ==
Ezira Ruvai was born on 23 -Jan-76 in [[Chegutu]].
23 in [[Chegutu]].
|−
|−
== Education ==
|−
Ezira Ruvai attended school at [[Ciaths Primary School]].
|−
|−
== Political career ==
|−
In 1989, ##Name## held the position of Youth League security officer. In 1995, he was also Vice Chairman of [[Takawira District]] in [[Mashava]]. In 2005, he was appointed chairman of the transport and social welfare committee in the main wing. He was also District Chairman of Takawira District. He became DCC Vice Chairperson which was later dissolved. From 2011, he was Provincial Executive Member and Deputy Secretary for Transport and Welfare
[[Category:Politician]]
|+
|Ezira Ruvai
|Born
|Ezira Ruvai
(1976-01-23)January 23, 1976
Chegutu
|Occupation
Ezira Ruvai is a Zimbabwe politician who was the Member of Parliament for Masvingo West constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 23 January 1976 in Chegutu.
School / Education
Primary: Ciaths Primary School.
Service/Career
In 1989, Ezira Ruvai held the position of Youth League security officer. In 1995, he was also Vice Chairman of Takawira District in Mashava. In 2005, he was appointed chairman of the Zanu PF transport and social welfare committee in the main wing. He was also District Chairman of Takawira District. He became DCC Vice Chairperson which was later dissolved. From 2011, he was Zanu PF Provincial Executive Member and Deputy Secretary for Transport and Welfare
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Masvingo West returned to Parliament:
- Ezira Ruvai of Zanu PF with 7 634 votes or 59.99 percent,
- Takanayi Mureyi of MDC–T with 4 687 votes or 36.83 percent,
- Ruzi Hasha of MDC–N with 405 votes or 3.18 percent.
Total 12 726 votes
Events
References