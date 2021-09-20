A report stated that Chadzamira sought Mnangagwa's help after Zacc arrested him following investigations.<ref name="TNH">MORRIS BISHI, [https://thenewshawks.com/mnangagwa-blocks-prosecution-of-chadzamira-over-corruption/ Mnangagwa blocks prosecution of Chadzamira over corruption], ''The NewsHawks'', Published: September 17, 2021, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref>

There were reports that President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] was blocking attempts to bring Chadzamira to book. Chadzamira was briefly arrested by Zacc investigators on 6 September 2021 but prosecutors at Masvingo magistrates’ court declined to arraign him and advised ZACC that the case would proceed by way of summons.

In 2021, Ezra Chadzamira was was arrested by investigators from the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] (Zacc) on allegations of corruptly allocating land to his proxies in Masvingo province.

Ezra Chadzamira is a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) and the provincial chairman for Masvingo Province . Chadzamira is a Member of Parliament for Masvingo West Constituency .he contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 9,212 votes





Background

President Mugabe urged Masvingo to rally behind newly-elected provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira. Addressing a Zanu-pf Youth Interface rally at the Mucheke Open Arena, the President urged party cadres to give Cde Chadzamira all the support.

Suspension

Chadzamira was suspended by the Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and prohibited from conducting any party business. He was accused of violating the ZANUPF's constitution.

Arrest

