



Ezra Ruvai Chadzamira is a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) and the provincial chairman for Masvingo Province. Chadzamira is a Member of Parliament for Masvingo West Constituency. He contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 9,212 votes

Background

Chadzamira's father Martin Chadzamira died on 17 July 2021 at the 24-hour Medical Centre in Masvingo due to Covid-19 related complications. His father was declared a liberation war hero. Chadzamira's father was buried at his Belmore Farm in Mashava. He was also part of the delegation that went to collect the late national hero Josiah Tongogara's body from Mozambique after independence in 1980.

Chadzamira's father married Tongogara's niece in 1962 whilst working and staying at his father’s farm in Gamwa.[1]

Siblings

Ezra Chadzamira has fourteen siblings of which three were late by July 2021. His elder sister Patience Tatomwa was abducted together with Chadzamira's father during the liberation war. The two of them were abducted from their farm by Selous Scouts and taken to Mashava Mine. The Selous Scouts intended to throw Chadzamira's father and his daughter into Temerai shaft. However, Coventry who was a successful businessman pleaded with the Selous Scouts to save his life and that of his eldest daughter.[1]

Suspension

Chadzamira was suspended by the Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and prohibited from conducting any party business. He was accused of violating the ZANUPF's constitution.

The Zanu Pf Masvingo provincial leadership in Masvingo and the provincial coordinating committee resolved that Chadzamira be dismissed from the party on allegations of undermining the authority of the President and insulting his wife Grace Mugabe





Arrest

In 2021, Ezra Chadzamira was was arrested by investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on allegations of corruptly allocating land to his proxies in Masvingo province.

There were reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was blocking attempts to bring Chadzamira to book. Chadzamira was briefly arrested by Zacc investigators on 6 September 2021 but prosecutors at Masvingo magistrates’ court declined to arraign him and advised ZACC that the case would proceed by way of summons.

A report stated that Chadzamira sought Mnangagwa's help after Zacc arrested him following investigations.[2]